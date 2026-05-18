“Not logical to say that will not negotiate”: Iranian President Pezeshkian on negotiations with US

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Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday defended Tehran’s decision to pursue negotiations with the United States, saying dialogue conducted “with dignity” is necessary while stressing that Iran will continue defending its national rights.

According to the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA), Pezeshkian made the remarks during a public relations gathering of executive agencies titled “Iranian Narrators”.

“It is not logical to say that we will not negotiate,” the Pezeshkian said.

“They chant that we shouldn’t engage in dialogue–what should we do if we don’t talk? Fight until the bitter end? It’s not logical to say we won’t engage in dialogue; we engage in dialogue with dignity,” he said.

Pezeshkian added that Iran is capable of defending its interests while pursuing diplomatic engagement. “We are capable of defending the nation’s rights with the backing of the people. We must speak logically and receive logical responses,” he said.

The Iranian President also emphasised the importance of national unity amid regional tensions. “We must try not to break the unity and cohesion in the country. What can we do if they are shouting, ‘Let’s not talk,’ if we don’t talk? Should we fight until the end? We will talk with dignity,” he said.

Pezeshkian accused Iran’s “adversaries” of attempting to destabilise the country and criticised international reactions to recent regional conflicts. “They wanted to overthrow the Islamic Republic system in three days, but today they plotted to move forward by sowing division,” he said.

Referring to the conflict in Gaza, Pezeshkian said, “We saw what crimes they committed in Gaza and Palestine, and the American media constantly justify that they are defending themselves.”

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Reaffirming his government’s diplomatic approach, the President said Iran would continue negotiations while safeguarding national interests. “We are respectful towards foreigners, we negotiate, and we will defend the rights of the nation,” Pezeshkian said.

Meanwhile, escalating the war of words amid a persistent diplomatic stalemate, US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran as negotiations remained deadlocked over uranium stockpiles, sanctions relief and war compensation following months of conflict across West Asia.

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!” Trump wrote on Sunday in a Truth Social post.

The US President’s sharp remarks came just hours after Iranian media revealed Washington’s core conditions for resuming negotiations.

According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, the US wants Iran to surrender 400 kilograms of enriched uranium, keep only one nuclear facility active, drop demands for war compensation, accept that most frozen Iranian assets will remain blocked and end the war on all fronts only after negotiations are completed.

In a swift counter-response, Tehran laid out its own five preconditions for talks.

According to Iranian media reports, Iran said it would only return to negotiations if military operations across the region, particularly in Lebanon, come to an end, sanctions on Iran are lifted and its frozen overseas assets are released.

Furthermore, Iran demanded compensation for war damages and recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

(ANI)

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