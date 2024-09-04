North Korea’s Kim Jong orders to execute 30 officials over damage due to floods

Pyongyang: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly ordered the execution of 30 officials for their alleged failure to prevent severe flooding and landslides this past summer, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 4,000 people.

According to a report by South Korea’s Chosun TV, citing a North Korean official, Kim Jong Un called for ”strict punishment” to be meted out to those deemed responsible for the ”unacceptable loss” of life caused by the recent flooding.

‘It has been determined that 20 to 30 cadres in the flood-stricken area were executed at the same time late last month,” the official was quoted as saying.

It was also reported that several officials were also been charged with corruption and dereliction of duty.

Meanwhile, the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim Jong Un ordered authorities to strictly punish the officials after catastrophic floods hit the Chagang Province, near the border with China, in July.

Around 3,500 and 4,000 people were reported to have died in the floods.