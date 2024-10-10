Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to the South Korean author Han Kang

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to the South Korean author Han Kang “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life,” said the Nobel Prize official X post.

It is worth mentioning that, Davis Baker, Demis Hassabis and John M Jumper won Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2024. Nobel Prize in Physics 2024 was awarded to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton for machine learning. Victor Ambros and Gray Ruvkun got Nobel Prize 2024 for Medicine.

