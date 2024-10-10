Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to the South Korean author Han Kang

By Sudeshna Panda
Nobel Prize in Literature

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to the South Korean author Han Kang “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life,” said the Nobel Prize official X post.

It is worth mentioning that, Davis Baker, Demis Hassabis and John M Jumper won Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2024. Nobel Prize in Physics 2024 was awarded to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton for machine learning. Victor Ambros and Gray Ruvkun got Nobel Prize 2024 for Medicine.

Also Read: Davis Baker, Demis Hassabis and John M Jumper wins Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2024

You might also like

Turkish Airlines pilot dies while flying plane, Know what happens next

WATCH: Hurricane Milton hits Florida with full force, blows of roof of stadium

Davis Baker, Demis Hassabis and John M Jumper wins Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2024

Plane crashes on Catalina Island off Southern California coast in US