Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson

Stockholm: Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson on Monday. “for studies of how institutions are formed and affect prosperity.”

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2024 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson “for studies of how institutions are formed and affect prosperity.”… pic.twitter.com/tuwIIgk393 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 14, 2024

Earlier the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature had been awarded to the South Korean author Han Kang “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life,”

It is worth mentioning that, Davis Baker, Demis Hassabis and John M Jumper won Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2024. Nobel Prize in Physics 2024 was awarded to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton for machine learning. Victor Ambros and Gray Ruvkun got Nobel Prize 2024 for Medicine.