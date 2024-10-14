Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson

By Sudeshna Panda
Nobel Prize in Economics
Pic Credits: The Nobel Prize

Stockholm: Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson on Monday.  “for studies of how institutions are formed and affect prosperity.”

Here Is The Official Post:

Earlier the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature had been awarded to the South Korean author Han Kang “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life,”

It is worth mentioning that, Davis Baker, Demis Hassabis and John M Jumper won Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2024. Nobel Prize in Physics 2024 was awarded to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton for machine learning. Victor Ambros and Gray Ruvkun got Nobel Prize 2024 for Medicine.

Also Read: Davis Baker, Demis Hassabis and John M Jumper wins Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2024
You might also like

Man with loaded gun caught near Donald Trump’s rally

Pakistan: Over 100 children die due to Diphtheria in Karachi

11 killed, several injured in clashes between two tribes at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in…

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu expresses condolences on passing of Ratan Tata