No role for third parties in bilateral matter between India, Nepal, mechanisms in place to deal with boundary matters: MEA

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New Delhi: India on Tuesday said that there is no role for any third parties in a bilateral matter between India and Nepal. The two countries have established bilateral mechanisms to deal with all aspects of boundary matters.

Responding to queries during the regular media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there are cases of cross-border occupation in demarcated segments of the boundary. These segments are being mapped jointly.

“We have seen the remarks of the Prime Minister of Nepal concerning the India-Nepal boundary as well as the subsequent statement made by the Nepali foreign office on this matter.

While close to 98% of the India-Nepali boundary has been demarcated, there are some unresolved segments. The shifting of the Gandak River has resulted in this. In addition, there are cases of cross-border occupation and encroachment of no man’s land in demarcated segments of the boundary. These are currently being mapped jointly,” he said.

“We have established bilateral mechanisms to deal with all aspects of boundary matters. It should be clear to all concerned that there is no role for any third parties in a bilateral matter between India and Nepal,” he added.

The Spokesperson was responding to a query about Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah reportedly suggesting that the UK and China should be involved in discussions on border issues. The Nepal PM had also said that his country remains committed to resolving boundary issues with India through talks.

Jaiswal further said that issues such as cross-border occupation and encroachment in already demarcated “no-man’s land” areas have been identified in some segments. These are currently being jointly mapped and verified by both sides.

Political parties in Nepal have slammed Balendra Shah’s controversial remarks about Nepal also “encroaching” on Indian territory. The Nepal Foreign Ministry had subsequently issued a clarification over his remarks.

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Nepal Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Paudel Kshetri said the Prime Minister’s comments refer to issues “related to boundary pillars, no-man’s land (dashgaja), and cross-border land usage”.

He explained that, based on technical studies, there are areas where land currently used by Nepal may fall on the Indian side. Similarly, land currently used by India may fall on the Nepal side.

Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said the government remains committed to resolving boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Specifically, it aims to do so based on historical treaties, maps, and agreements.

Jaiswal last month responded to media queries regarding comments made by the Foreign Ministry of Nepal on the border issue in the context of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. He said India’s position in this regard had been consistent and clear.

“Lipulekh Pass has been a longstanding route for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra since 1954, and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades. This is not a new development.

As regards territorial claims, India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable,” Jaiswal said.

“India remains open to a constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship. This includes resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy,” he added.

(ANI)

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