No breakthrough yet in US-Iran talks as uranium, Hormuz remain major hurdles

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New Delhi: Fresh talks between the United States and Iran ended without a final agreement, as both sides continue to disagree on two major issues — Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile and the future control of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to reports, negotiations have shown some progress in recent days, and the gap between the two countries has narrowed. However, officials said no breakthrough has been reached so far.

One of the biggest sticking points remains Iran’s enriched uranium reserves. The US wants Iran to hand over or remove its near-weapons-grade uranium stockpile as part of any long-term agreement. Iran, however, has reportedly refused to move the uranium outside the country, saying it has the right to maintain its nuclear programme under international rules.

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Another major issue is the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes. Iran wants greater control and security arrangements around the strait, while the US has opposed any move that could affect global oil movement or international shipping access. The route remains extremely important for global fuel supply, and tensions in the region have already impacted oil prices worldwide.

US President Donald Trump recently claimed that Iran was eager to make a deal and said the conflict could end “very quickly.” At the same time, Iranian leaders have maintained that they will not accept pressure regarding their nuclear programme.

The ongoing uncertainty has kept global markets on edge, especially oil traders, as any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could affect energy supplies worldwide. Analysts say further negotiations are likely in the coming days, but major differences between the two sides remain unresolved.

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