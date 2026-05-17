“Nigeria appreciates this partnership with US”: President Tinubu hails joint anti-ISIS operation

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Abuja [Nigeria], May 17 (ANI): Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu praised the cooperation between Nigeria and the United States following a joint counterterrorism operation that reportedly killed a senior ISIS leader, Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki, in northeastern Nigeria.

In an official statement issued from Aso Villa (the State House), Abuja, on Saturday, which was also posted on his official X handle, Tinubu called the overnight mission a “significant example of effective collaboration in the fight against terrorism”.

“Our determined Nigerian Armed Forces, working closely with the Armed Forces of the United States, conducted a daring joint operation that dealt a heavy blow to the ranks of the Islamic State,” the Nigerian said.

According to the statement, “Early assessments confirm the elimination of the wanted IS senior leader, Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki, also known as Abu-Mainok, along with several of his lieutenants, during a strike on his compound in the Lake Chad Basin.”

Tinubu also thanked US President Donald Trump for Washington’s support. He said, “Nigeria appreciates this partnership with the United States in advancing our shared security objectives. I extend my sincere gratitude to President Trump for his leadership and unwavering support in this effort.”

The Nigerian leader further added, “I commend the personnel involved on both sides for their professionalism and courage, and I look forward to more decisive strikes against all terrorist enclaves across the nation.”

Meanwhile, the United States African Command said in a post on X that “last night’s operation targeted a significant presence of ISIS fighters in Northeastern Nigeria, eliminating multiple high-value individuals, including Abu-Bilal al-Minuki.”

Earlier on Friday (local time), US President Donald Trump stated that the US military, in coordination with the Armed Forces of Nigeria, eliminated the second-in-command of the global terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in a “complex and precise” military operation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as the “second in command of ISIS globally”, was eliminated during the joint operation, adding that the operation targeted him in Africa, where he was allegedly hiding.

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“Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield. Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing,” the post read.

Trump also thanked the Government of Nigeria for its cooperation in the mission.

“He will no longer terrorise the people of Africa or help plan operations to target Americans. With his removal, ISIS’s global operation is greatly diminished. Thank you to the Government of Nigeria for your partnership on this operation. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” the post added.

In June 2023, under then-President Joe Biden, the US State Department designated Abu-Bilal al-Minuki as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

He was identified as a leader of ISIS with multiple aliases, including Abubakar Mainok and Abor Mainok.

According to Anadolu News Agency, Nigeria has long battled attacks by armed groups, including Boko Haram and the ISIS-affiliated ISWAP insurgents.

The news report noted that the Nigerian government has intensified cooperation with international partners, including the deployment of around 100 US military personnel to northern Nigeria in February for training, intelligence sharing and technical support as militant attacks surged.

(Source: ANI)