Photo: Fresh News

New Zealand Minister removed from office following improper relationship

By KalingaTV Bureau

Wellington: New Zealand Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway was removed from office on Wednesday after his improper relationship with a staffer was tipped off by a third party.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press conference that she dismissed Lees-Galloway as a Minister, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ardern said her office received an email from a third party alleging that Lees-Galloway had an inappropriate relationship with a former staffer who worked in one of his agencies.

Facing these allegations, Lees-Galloway confirmed that a consensual relationship had occurred, that it involved someone who had previously worked in his office and had been based in one of his agencies, according to Ardern.

“It became clear to me that his position as a Minister was untenable,” she said, adding the Minister “has shown a lack of judgment over a period of 12 months.”

Lees-Galloway took full responsibility for his actions and decided not to stand in the next election, she said.

“I have acted completely inappropriately in my position and cannot continue as a Minister,” Lees-Galloway said in a statement.

He will also step down as an MP at the election.

(Inputs from IANS)

You might also like
World

Donald Trump predicts pandemic will ‘get worse before it gets better’

World

South Korea Plans To Lift Ban On Small Church Gatherings

World

Global COVID-19 tally tops 14.8mn, death toll crosses 615,000

World

Russian military claims Covid-19 vaccine ‘ready’ sans key trials

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.