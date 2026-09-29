New York Times executive fatally shot by elderly in-laws

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New-York: New York Times tech executive was allegedly shot dead by his elderly in-laws at a sports park in California. Later, they were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The deceased identified as Jonathan McKinsey, 40, the newspaper’s director of engineering for games player experience, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a car park in Dublin, 35 miles (56km) east of San Francisco on Saturday afternoon.

The Dublin police found and arrested two suspects: Shouyong Zhang, 77, and Shili Chen, 77, a married couple who were identified as McKinsey’s in-laws. Police have not released the motive behind the crime yet.

The incident took placebefore a hearing was scheduled in McKinsey and Jang’s divorce case. The couple had been married since about 2012 and had three young children, court records show.

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As per the court records, Jang reported McKinsey to police in 2023, accusing him of shoving one of their children.

Last October, she obtained a domestic violence protection order against McKinsey after he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse in another case. Police said he acknowledged having slapped one child and also charged him with endangering another. At the time of his killing, he was out on bail and had been trying to enter a mental health diversion program, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

In his petition for a protection order, McKinsey, who was transgender, alleged that Chen had directed anti-LGBTQ+ slurs at him and at one of their children, the Mercury News reported. He also accused Jang of being abusive during medical procedures related to his transition.

McKinsey joined The New York Times in January 2023. He was director of engineering for New York Times Games and based in the San Francisco Bay Area, the paper said.