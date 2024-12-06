New York Police releases photos of gunman in fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO

New York: Following the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the New York Police Department has released images of a person sought for questioning in connection with the Wednesday morning attack.

Sharing a post on X on Thursday, the New York City Police Dept wrote, “Below are photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the Midtown Manhattan homicide on Dec. 4. This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premeditated, targeted attack.”

“The full investigative efforts of the NYPD are continuing, and we are asking for the public’s help–if you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction,” the post added.

Notably, the Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare, one of America’s largest health insurers, was fatally shot in the chest in Manhattan, New York on Wednesday morning.

According to the New York Times, the police report said that the executive, Brian Thompson, 50, was shot just after 6:45 am (US Local Time).

It further reported that Thompson was taken to the Mount Sinai West Hospital in critical condition. It was reported that police officers continued searching for the gunman, who fled the scene.

The police believed the attack on the CEO seemed to be a targeted one as it happened during UnitedHealthcare’s annual investor conference in New York City. According to the New York Times, Thompson had arrived early to prepare. The gunman knew which door Thompson was going to enter and shot him several times from mere feet away, then fled.

According to the official website of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson was named chief executive officer for UnitedHealthcare in April 2021. UnitedHealthcare employs more than 100,000 people across the United States and globally, and is part of UnitedHealth Group, ranked fifth in the Fortune 500.

Prior to this role, Brian served as chief executive officer of UnitedHealthcare’s government programs business including Medicare & Retirement, the largest business dedicated to the health and well-being needs of seniors and other Medicare beneficiaries; and Community and State, which provides healthcare products and services to states that care for the economically disadvantaged, the medically underserved and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

(ANI)

