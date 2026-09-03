New York City announces one-year AI ban for most school students

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New Delhi: New York City students in elementary and middle schools will face a one-year ban on the use of artificial intelligence starting from September.

As per reports, New York City public schools have decided to not allow about 600,000 students up to eight grade to use any AI-powered learning aids and 40 types of AI educational tools which are presently used in the schools across the city.

Announcing the ban, New York City’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said, “Human interaction must be the center of education.”

He pointed out that only with teachers, colleagues, and firsthand contact would students develop their individual skills, and ability to solve their problems independently.

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High schools would be excluded from the ban, and students will be allowed to use AI if required and with teacher’s permission, and they will be free to use some selected 18 AI learning tools in schools and use 40 for teaching at homes.

AI can be allowed for Teachers in tasks of preparing lessons, schedules etc. The restriction is claimed to be the most restricting use of AI in any district of USA.

Other school districts such as LA city’s district too, are planning to implement similar strict rule on AI usage in the schools.

Notably, when ChatGPT was widely available it was once banned by New York City, but it was soon removed and the system introduced its own learning aid based on AI, which was again replaced, thus leading to a new moratorium based on human interaction and education principles.