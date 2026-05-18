New Taliban law on child marriage sparks global outrage

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New Delhi: The Taliban government in Afghanistan has introduced a new family law framework that formally defines rules related to marriage, guardianship, and family matters under its interpretation of Islamic law. The move has drawn global attention and renewed concerns from human rights groups over the status of women and girls in the country.

According to reports, the new law gives greater authority to fathers and grandfathers in arranging marriages, including in cases involving minors. One of the most debated provisions states that the silence of a “virgin girl” may, under certain conditions, be considered consent for marriage.

The legal framework also reportedly recognises child marriages in specific situations and places matters such as separation, annulment, and family disputes under the jurisdiction of Taliban-run religious courts.

Since returning to power in 2021, the Taliban has introduced several restrictions affecting women’s education, employment, and public life. The latest family law is being seen as one of the most detailed legal codifications introduced by the regime so far.

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Human rights organisations and international observers have expressed concern that the law could further reduce women’s autonomy and legal protection in Afghanistan. Critics argue that provisions related to consent and guardianship may increase the risk of forced and underage marriages.

The Taliban, however, has defended its policies by saying they are based on its interpretation of Islamic principles and Afghan cultural values.

The development is expected to intensify international debate over women’s rights and legal freedoms in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.