New infectious disease claims 7 lives, infects 60 in China: Report

At least 7 people succumbed to their infections while 60 infected due to a new infectious disease caused by a tick-borne, says reports. The said disease is said to be contagious.

More than 37 people in East China’s Jiangsu Province contracted with the SFTS Virus in the first half of the year. Later, 23 people were found to have been infected in East China’s Anhui province, state-run Global Times quoted media reports.

Virologists are of the opinion that the infection may have been passed on to humans by ticks.

The possibility of human-to-human transmission could not be excluded; patients can pass the virus to others via blood or mucous, a doctor from the first affiliated hospital under Zhejiang University reportedly said.

While doctors have warned that tick bite is the major transmission route of this disease, if people will remain cautious, there is nothing to worry, the report also said.

