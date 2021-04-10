New gadget that claims to contain airborne spread of Covid-19

Kochi: Incubated under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), Allabout Innovations Pvt Ltd has successfully developed an electronic gadget in containing airborne spread of Covid-19 by performing real-time sterilisation.

The ‘Wolf Airmask’ ruptures the SARS-CoV-2, having proven its efficiency at tests conducted by the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), an autonomous institute of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

RGCB is an ICMR-recognised testing lab. The ‘Wolf Airmask’ is the first of its kind in the country for RGCB to give such an attestation.

The gadget claims to reduce 99 per cent of the novel Coronavirus in just 15 minutes, according to the test held with support from the Indian Council of Medical Research

Allabout Innovations founder Shyam Krishnan Kurup said the company’s appliance, when switched on, will provide 360-degree protection, 24×7 shield by sterilising the air.

“This will also prevent the in-house transmission of viruses inside any space. The negative ions also have proven to enhance health and vitality,” claimed Kurup.

The Wolf Airmask, developed using German technology and with components from Denmark, can be used for 60,000 hours (spanning nine years). Facilitating purification of air up to a space of 1,000 square feet, it requires no service or change of parts.

The new tool will be of benefit to hospitals, laboratories, auditoria (including cinema houses), cafeteria and banks that people frequent.

The Wolf Airmask has the capacity to deactivate the microbes, bacteria and fungus. It brings the ozone production to BDL (below detection level), as per a test with a lab under the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

Founded in August 2020 and headquartered in Alappuzha, Allabout Innovations has been working in association with scientists, entrepreneurs, doctors, engineers, social volunteers and commercial partners to make out sustainable and eco-friendly solutions.

