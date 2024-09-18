New Covid variant spreads globally, what is the infection risk, read to know more

A new Covid-19 variant, XEC, is spreading like wildfire and has already been detected in 27 countries. XEC is the hybrid of omicron subvariants KS.1.1 and KP.3.3 and has been detected in other 27 countries including UK and US, Denmark and China. It was first detected in Germany in June.

Professor Francois Balloux, director of the genetics institute at university college London told BBC news that ‘It looks like a new strong dominant variant is coming. It has high chances of spreading in winter but the current vaccines can effectively prevent severe cases.’

The virus has significant presence in Denmark, UK and Netherlands.

Symptoms of XEC is almost similar to covid-19 variants. Typical symptoms associated with fever, cold, sore throat, cough, body ache and shortness of breath. health care officials have suggested to take vaccines and booster shots to prevent severe infection and hospitalization. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advice public to practice good hygiene and avoid possible situations of getting infected.

Scientist has urged close monitoring of XEC to know its symptoms and precautions better.