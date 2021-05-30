Hanoi: A new hybrid variant of the deadly virus Covid-19 has been discovered in Vietnam that spreads through the air.

This new variant is believed to be a combination of the two variants that were first detected in the UK and then India.

More than 6,800 cases including 47 deaths have been reported in Vietnam so far, informs Health Minister Thanh Long on Saturday.

The characteristic of the Vietnam strain is that it spreads quickly in the air. The concentration of virus in the throat fluid increases rapidly and spreads very strongly to the surrounding environment.

Vietnam’s Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology said in a statement Saturday that its scientists had detected gene mutations in four out of 32 patient samples through gene sequencing.

Vietnam has been struggling to contain widespread of COVID-19, especially in the industrial areas and bigger cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.