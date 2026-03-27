New Cicada Covid-19 variant BA.3.2 found in the US, known symptoms and precautions

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New Delhi: A newly identified Covid-19 subvariant, BA.3.2, informally dubbed the “Cicada” variant has been reportedly detected in the United States and other regions raising serious concern.

The new COVID-19 variant, BA.3.2, also nicknamed “Cicada,” is a highly mutated Omicron subvariant with around 70-75 mutations in its spike protein. First detected in South Africa in November 2024, it’s been reported in at least 23 countries, including the US, where it’s been found in 25 states.

According to reports, the cicada virus has more than 70 mutations compared to previous variants, so it can challenge the body’s immune system. But there is no evidence yet that it causes patients to become seriously ill or hospitalized and the World Health Organization (WHO) is monitoring it.

Symptoms:

3.2 symptoms are similar to other Omicron variants, including:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Body aches

Headache

Loss of smell and taste

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

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Risk and Spread:

While BA.3.2 has shown potential immune escape, there’s currently no evidence it causes more severe illness than previous variants. The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated it as a “variant under monitoring.”

Precautions:

Experts recommend staying updated on vaccinations, wearing masks in crowded places, and maintaining hygiene to minimize risk.