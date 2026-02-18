Netherlands PM Schoof arrives in India for Global AI Impact Summit

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof arrived in India on Wednesday as the country hosts the seminal summit on artificial intelligence, bringing together leaders from across the world.

PM Schoof was received by Minister Jitendra Singh upon arrival here in the national capital.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that his participation would further deepen and strengthen the ties between India and the Netherlands.

World leaders flock to New Delhi with the Global AI Impact Summit underway.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit with Croatia PM Andrej Plenkovic, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Finland PM Petteri Orpo, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay; Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam; and Ebba Busch, Sweden’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Business and Industry, also landed in the national capital for the AI Summit.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society from across the world in New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aims to reflect on the transformative potential of, AI, aligning with the national vision of “Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya” (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity.

The Summit is witnessing participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, and about 45 Ministers.

The AI summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars – People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.

