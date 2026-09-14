Netanyahu Hails ‘Unprecedented Partnership’ as He Responds to PM Modi’s Jewish New Year Wishes

Advertisement

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his greetings on the occasion of the Jewish New Year, highlighting the transformation of relations between India and Israel into an “unprecedented partnership.”

Expressing gratitude for PM Modi’s wishes on X, Netanyahu praised PM Modi’s leadership and reiterated the strong bond shared by both democratic nations.

“Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi for your warm wishes to the people of Israel and to me personally. The Jewish New Year provides an occasion to thank you again for your leadership and enduring friendship,” Netanyahu wrote.

“Together, we’ve transformed the ties between our ancient civilizations into an unprecedented partnership between two great democracies. Sara and I look forward to seeing you again soon,” the Israeli Prime Minister added.

Netanyahu’s message came in response to PM Modi’s earlier post extending greetings to the Israeli leadership and Jewish communities worldwide on the Jewish New Year, wishing for a year filled with “peace, hope, good health and continued progress for all.”

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Shana Tova! Wishing a very happy Rosh Hashanah to Prime Minister Netanyahu, the people of Israel and Jewish communities across the globe. May the new year be filled with peace, hope, good health and continued progress for all.”

PM Modi wished Netanyahu while addressing the opening day of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit held under the chairship of India.

The same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026 at the 18th BRICS Summit being held in the national capital.

Advertisement

The declaration expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation.

“We urge to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and interconnectedness, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States. We encourage increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy, towards a long-term understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region. We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law, ” the declaration read.

“We express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA. Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm,” the resolution added.

The BRICS bloc also called for the implementation of the relevant UNGA and UNSC Resolutions and urged all parties to ensure the maintenance of the ceasefire and full and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.

“We express deep concern on the continued violence in Gaza despite the ceasefire agreement of October 2025. We call for halting any policies aimed at forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza Strip and express concern regarding arrangements that may prejudice the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and legitimize or prolong occupation. We reaffirm that a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means and depends on the fulfilment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the rights to self-determination and return,” it added.

The joint declaration noted the current global context of polarization and distrust and encouraged global action to strengthen international peace and security.

The joint BRICS nations declaration also expressed concern about the growing risks of nuclear danger and conflict. It reiterated the need for invigorating the system of disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation and for preserving its integrity and effectiveness to achieve global stability and international peace and security.

(ANI)