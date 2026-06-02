Nepal’s RSP President’s visit is part of regular contacts between political parties of both nations: MEA

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New Delhi: Nepal’s ruling party, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane’s visit to India is a part of the regular contacts between the political parties of the two countries. The Ministry of External Affairs said this on Tuesday.

Official Spokesperson for the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, during his regular press briefing, said that India values these contacts as they help in further strengthening the partnership.

“Regarding the visit of Mr Rabi Lamichhane from Nepal, this is part of the regular contacts between the political parties of the two countries. We have a multifaceted partnership with Nepal that includes government-to-government, people-to-people, and cultural relations. We value these contacts as they help in further strengthening and deepening our friendly partnership,” he said.

As part of the ‘Know BJP’ initiative, a delegation of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) met Nitin Nabin, National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi earlier in the day.

Welcoming the delegation, Nabin highlighted the close and historic ties between India and Nepal, rooted in shared civilisational heritage, cultural bonds, and strong people-to-people relations. He said that such interactions help strengthen democratic dialogue and deepen party-to-party engagement between the BJP and the RSP.

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Nabin shared insights into the BJP’s journey, ideology, organisational structure, and its people-centric approach to political engagement. Additionally, he explained the party’s organisational model from the national level to the booth level. He highlighted the importance of BJP karyakartas in maintaining a direct and continuous connection with people at the grassroots.

During the interaction, the RSP delegation was keen to know about the BJP’s membership process, candidate selection system, and the party’s mechanism for identifying and connecting with grassroots workers.

Nabin responded to their queries and explained how the BJP’s organisational strength is built through continuous public outreach, booth-level engagement, and participation of ordinary citizens in the democratic process.

(ANI)

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