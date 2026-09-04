Nepal’s first woman helicopter captain flies 100 rescue missions

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Nepal: The first woman captain of the helicopters in Nepal Priya Adhikari has been one of the leading faces of the rescue efforts, of the current floods and landslides disaster in the nation.

She has flown about 100 flights in 6 days that were the critical missions in landing to critically effected regions, like, Timure area in Rasuwa district again and again.

About 20 helicopters were flying in the constricted valley and because of the thick layer of mud the landing areas are quite unsteady and the topography is treacherous to the evacuations.

There was a constant communication between them by the radio sets, that would land up in almost the same place sometimes.

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She began her aviation career as cabin crew before training as a helicopter pilot in the Philippines and becoming a full-time pilot in 2017.

Referring to the destruction, she said the scope of it was worse in some ways than Nepal’s earthquake on 2015 as communities as a whole were no longer in the valley.

She is still flying despite being exhausted, and efforts are made for rescuers to contact survivors.

Also Read: Two Workers Rescued Alive After Nine Days In Nepal Tunnel