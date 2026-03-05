Nepali Congress Candidate Sachin Timalsena Cites Unprecedented Youth Participation, Confident of Victory

Advertisement

Kathmandu: As voting for Nepal’s 2026 general election officially got underway on Thursday, Nepali Congress parliamentary candidate Sachin Timalsena expressed strong confidence in a victory, highlighting the successful conduct of the polls across the country.

Speaking to ANI on the electoral process, Timalsena addressed initial public concerns regarding the fairness of the vote.

“There were a few issues. At first, people had doubts about whether the elections would be conducted in a fair manner or not. But I think we’ve done it decently well,” he stated.

Contesting from the high-profile Kathmandu Constituency-4 in Bagmati Province, Timalsena noted that while security was an early worry, the execution has proven effective.

“And the issues regarding security were there. But I think, as of now, we’ve done it pretty well. It’s been amazing,” he said.

The candidate’s optimism follows an intensive campaign trail where he noted a highly positive reception from the electorate.

“I’ve gone to people. I’ve reached their houses. I’ve knocked on doors. I’ve been at places in my constituency. And the response I’ve had from the people was amazing. And I’m hopeful. I’m confident. Our people are confident. Our party is confident,” Timalsena remarked.

A central theme of this election has been the surge in engagement from younger voters.

“I think youth, in general, have been pretty excited about this election. They have come in with a lot of interest in politics. And that’s how I see it. And they have been involved in all the discussions as well,” Timalsena added, noting that this shift is critical given that Nepal’s median age is 24.

“So, the participation of youth in this election has been unprecedented. That’s what I believe it will be. If the youth choose a certain party as their leader or as their representative, the chances are that party will get elected.”

Timalsena also attributed his party’s current standing to an internal transformation following a special convention held a month ago.

Advertisement

“People have accepted that the Nepali Congress has transformed itself into a new, reloaded, reformed kind of a party. So, people have taken our party really, really positively,” he said.

This sense of reform meets a massive logistical effort, as polling takes place in a single phase across all 77 districts from 7 am to 5 pm.

According to a report by The Kathmandu Post, a total of 18,903,689 eligible voters are participating in the election to elect 275 members of the House of Representatives.

This represents an increase of over 915,000 voters since 2022, with a significant 52 per cent of the electorate aged between 18 and 40.

The election features a diverse field of 6,541 candidates.

Under the first-past-the-post system, 3,406 contenders, including 1,143 independents, are vying for 165 seats.

For the 110 seats reserved under the proportional representation system, 63 parties have listed a total of 3,135 candidates.

To facilitate the exercise, the Election Commission has established 23,112 polling centres at 10,963 polling stations nationwide.

The Kathmandu Post noted that a robust security framework is in place, with 341,113 personnel deployed, including 149,000 temporary “election police” recruited specifically for the polls.

The commission has expressed its commitment to a swift conclusion, stating that it aims to “publish first-past-the-post results within 24 hours after counting begins.”

(ANI)