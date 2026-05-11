Nepal: Turkish Airlines aircraft tyre catches fire while landing in Kathmandu, passengers evacuated safely

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Kathmandu: A Turkish Airlines aircraft tyre caught fire while landing at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, according to ANI reports.

As per the officials, there were a total of 278 passengers and 11 crew members on the flight. The passengers also included some United Nations Officials.

The aircraft is said to be a ‘Turkish Airlines TK 726’ and this incident took place when it was en route to Kathmandu from Istanbul.

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Following the incident, SP Rajkumar Silawal working in the airport called ANI and informed that the fire has been doused and all passengers have been evacuated. The information was also confirmed by the police later.

Further investigation to determine the cause of fire is underway.