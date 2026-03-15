Nepal: Seven Indian pilgrims killed, several injured after bus plunges off mountain

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Kathmandu: In a road accident, 7 Indian pilgrims lost their lives and several other are injured because the bus skidded off a mountain and plunged into a valley in Nepal yesterday.

According to the reports, the deceased persons include two women and five men named Muthu Kumar (58), Anamalik (58), Meenakshi (59), Sivagami (53), Vijayal (57), Meena (58) and Tamilarsi (60), all Indian nationals who had travelled to Manakamana to offer pray.

It is being reported that the driver who was operating the bus escaped the mishap unharmed while the conductor has reportedly sustained injuries.

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This accident occurred 120 kilometers away from the capital city of Nepal, near the village Shahid Lakhan. The bus carrying Indian pilgrims was travelling downhill and due to a the curvy road and unsuccessful attempt to make a correct turn it slipped and fell into the valley which was nearly 150 metres down the mountainside.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.