Nepal PM Balendra Shah urges caution as heavy rainfall forecasted for weekend

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Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah has urged citizens to take precautions ahead of a spell of heavy rainfall expected from Friday to Sunday.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister, who’s on his way to the US for the United Nations General Assembly, also cautioned people of thunderstorms, lightning, windstorms and the risk of floods, landslides and road blockages in several provinces.

The Prime Minister cited the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology’s forecast that lightning and windstorms accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely in various parts of the country between Friday and Sunday (September 25 to 27).

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted in some places of Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces, with extremely heavy rainfall possible in one or two locations. Additionally, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places of Koshi, Bagmati, Madhesh, Karnali, and Sudurpashchim Provinces as well,” the Prime Minister said.

Further adding, “Due to the influence of weather systems, special vigilance is necessary regarding the risk of floods, landslides, inundation, and road blockages in areas around Pokhara in Gandaki Province, the hilly and Terai regions of Lumbini, Himalayan regions including Taplejung in Koshi, the hilly sections of Bagmati, areas around Jumla in Karnali, and the hilly regions of Sudurpashchim.”

A weather bulletin from the department this week attributed the pattern to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal expected to intensify into a deep depression and track west-northwest, pulling in fresh monsoon moisture and raising the risk of landslides, debris flow, and rising river levels in the northern hill and Himalayan belts.

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The Prime Minister also asked the public to avoid highway travel where possible during rainfall and at night, and urged heightened alertness near rivers, streams and landslide-prone slopes.

Trekkers and travellers headed to Himalayan regions were advised to postpone or reconsider their plans until conditions improve. Citizens were also asked to regularly check updates from the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology and local administrations, and to follow instructions from relevant authorities as needed. Government agencies were directed to make advance preparations and coordinate disaster-response measures to limit potential damage.

The warning comes nearly four weeks after Nepal was hit by a devastating disaster in its northern Himalayan region: a glacial collapse and landslide on August 26 triggered floods along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors that killed more than 1,300 people and left thousands missing, a toll that prompted the government to seek international support.

That disaster is likely to sharpen public and official attention to this week’s forecast, particularly in the hill and mountain districts named in the advisory.

(Source: ANI)