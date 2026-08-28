Nepal PM Balen Shah likely to make first foreign visit to India this year

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Nepal: Prime Minister of Nepal, Balendra “Balen” Shah, is expected to take his maiden foreign trip to India by the end of 2026, Nepal’s Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle said.

The plans regarding the international trips by the PM have already been initiated and Wagle is pretty confident that PM will visit India as his first destination abroad. The dates of the visit have not been fixed.

Balendra “Balen” Shah assumed office in March 2026, and has since not undertaken any official visit abroad.

Shah’s expected India visit would be preceded by a first one-on-one meeting between Nepalese PM and Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava earlier in April, during which the two discussed bilateral relations, development cooperation, and matters of mutual interest.

The Development has come on the heels of India’s increasingly robust humanitarians support toward Nepal which suffered from the devastating floods.

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Nepal has received as many as 47.5 tonnes of material goods including relief for emergency food supply, temporary shelters, medicine, blankets and Hygiene kits, lamps running on solar power etc.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also telephoned Shah and assured him that New Delhi would continue extending whatever help that is needed and its teams would coordinate rescue and relief operations.

Therefore, Wagle’s statement is quite important for Indo-Nepal relations because disaster relief work is adding to the two nations long-standing relationships.

We are hoping to finalize details of the visit, and perhaps discussing India’s vision for developing the Nepal economies, he added.