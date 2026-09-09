Nepal issues DNA testing notice for overseas families of Bhotekoshi flood missing

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Kathmandu: Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Wednesday issued a public notice for families living outside the country whose relatives remain missing following the Bhotekoshi flash floods that wreaked havoc in the Himalayan Nation last month, outlining procedures for submitting DNA samples to help identify missing persons.

The notice, issued in a post on X, asks families abroad to provide DNA samples from the closest available blood relative of the missing person. The preferred order is the missing person’s mother, father, son or daughter, followed by a biological brother or sister sharing both parents. If none of these relatives is available, another blood relative from the same family may provide the sample.

The authority clarified that spouses, adopted family members, step-relatives and in-laws cannot be used for DNA comparison, as they do not share DNA with the missing person.

Families have been advised to provide samples through a government forensic science laboratory or an authorised private laboratory in their respective countries. Depending on the donor’s relationship to the missing person, the laboratory has been asked to prepare appropriate autosomal STR, Y-STR or X-STR DNA profiles.

For male donors who are parents or offspring of the missing person, the authority has requested an autosomal STR profile covering at least 20 CODIS core STR loci along with a Y-STR profile. Female parents or offspring are required to provide an autosomal STR profile covering at least 20 CODIS core STR loci and an X-STR profile.

For relatives from the paternal lineage, such as a paternal uncle or cousin, a Y-STR profile is required, while female relatives from the maternal lineage, such as a mother or sister, are required to provide an X-STR profile.

The DNA report must include an electropherogram (EPG) with a marker table in PDF, XML and CMF formats.

It must also be issued on the laboratory’s official letterhead and include information on the relationship between the DNA donor and the claimed missing person, duly signed by the laboratory.

Families have also been asked to submit a copy of the donor’s photo identity document, such as a passport or national identity card, along with a signed consent letter authorising the use of the DNA profile solely for identification of the missing relative and specifying the donor’s relationship with the missing person.

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Scanned copies of the required documents and DNA report can be sent to the Nepal Police, the NDRRMA said.

The authority said DNA information would be kept strictly confidential and used only for identifying the missing relative, and would not be used or stored for any other purpose.

The DNA testing notice comes as Nepal continues search, rescue and recovery operations following the devastating floods.

According to the latest figures issued by the NDRRMA as of 11 am today (local time), 1,367 people have died in the disaster.

Bodies have been recovered from Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Tanahun, Chitwan, Nawalparasi East and Nawalparasi West.

Around 5,132 people remain missing, including 2,860 from Rasuwa and 1,787 from Nuwakot. The missing also include Nepali Army personnel, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel, government employees, bank and financial institution employees, as well as foreign tourists.

The authorities said 102 bodies have been handed over, while DNA samples can be submitted at the concerned District Police Office along with two photographs and proof of kinship.

So far, 13,646 people have been rescued, while 329 injured people are receiving treatment at 10 different hospitals, with 252 having been discharged.

(Source: ANI)