Nepal Floods: over 900 trapped or missing at 11 hydropower sites

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Nepal: Nine hundred and thirty-four people are known to have been trapped or were out of contact across the 11 hydropower projects and tunnels in theRasuw and Nuwakot districts of Nepal.

Sources suggest the figure may actually exceed1,000 as a number of the projects are still under construction and have workers without proper registration.

A total of 361 persons have been rescued from the various affected sites so far.

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A team from the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower project has carried out a rescue operation and rescued 254 workers, however it is thought that over 300 people are still trapped in the tunnel.

Many workers including Indian, South Korean, and Nepalese citizens are missing or believed to be trapped.

Nepal has asked for highly specialised assistance in the tunnel rescue operations from China and India and both sides have sent rescue teams to the incident sites.