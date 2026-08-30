Nepal Floods: contact restored with 50 Indians, over 275 still missing

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Nepal: India has rescued 108 nationals from flood-hit Nepal, while 128 people of Indian origin also remain unaccounted for.

More than 275 Indians are still either missing or untraceable but about 50 who had earlier been out of reach have been contacted now, the MEA stated.

Out of the victims in the Nepal disaster so far about 108 Indians have been rescued.

Meanwhile, 598 Indians have entered into Nepal from Chinese side in last two days.

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It is estimated that around 900 Indians in Chinese side are alive and were being contacted by concerned bodies.

Another 128 Indians who are person of Indian origin could not be contacted yet and missing.

India has escalated rescue and relief operations and further aid, forensic teams and sophisticated equipment are being mobilized and dispatched to Nepal.

More than 670 were killed in the disaster and search is on for 4000 missing persons.

Also Read: Death Toll Reaches 669 In Nepal Flash Floods