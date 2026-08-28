Nepal flood death toll rises to 469, fresh flood threat looms

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Nepal: The Nepal flood death toll has climbed to 469, making the disaster increasingly catastrophic as rescue teams continue operations in several affected areas.

The disaster struck when an ice rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border.

It released massive volume of water, mud and debris through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems.

Numerous houses, roads, bridges and other structures were washed away in several districts.

Nearly 1,000 people are yet to be accounted for on both sides of the border in Nepal and Tibet, while close to 1,545 have been rescued.

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Foreign tourists and pilgrims are missing, with Indians forming the largest contingent of foreign nationals.

The current crisis has also raised worries of yet more flood.

Chinese officials have issued an emergency alert for a barrier lake near Nepal-Tibet border which could overflow and another flood would rage downstream if heavy rain continued and levels rose further.

Thousands of security personnel and helicopters are engaged in the search and rescue of the missing people and providing relief to those affected.