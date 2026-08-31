Nepal Flash Floods: death toll nears 800, over 2,500 still missing

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Nepal: More than 800 people dead in severe floods in the Himalayan country, and 2,502 people are missing, among them 592 foreigners, emergency agency officials have reported.

Rescue operations enter their sixth day as teams continue search through the regions badly hit by massive flood.

The calamity started August 26th when ice broke off a glacier to cause an immediate rise in water level of the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa district bordering Tibet.

A massive flood struck downstream areas in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading among other regions.

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The focus is also on the tunnels of the hydropower project, where many workers might be stuck.

Some Indian and Chinese experts have joined us, and we have deployed heavy machinery to remove debris and access the blocked areas and bring people out.

At least seven of the foreign nationals were rescued on Sunday, with the authorities trying to find out if more people are stranded.