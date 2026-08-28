Nepal flash floods: 389 dead, over 1,400 missing as rescue operations continue

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Kathmandu: A huge flash flood which hit the Rasuwa district in Nepal near the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday morning, has claimed at least 389 lives and over 1,400 are still missing after villages, roads and infrastructure along the Bhote Koshi River were devastated.

As per reports, the disaster struck the Timure and Syafrubesi areas in Rasuwa district after the Bhote Koshi river surged dramatically around 9 AM.

A torrent of flood water washed away vehicles, buildings, and other properties, damaging infrastructure like roads, hydro power facilities, and electricity distribution and bridges, and cutting off several areas from the outside world.

Massive search and rescue operation is underway to find and retrieve the victims. The Nepal Army, APF and Nepal Police are working tirelessly in the rescue of victims.

Several helicopters have been deployed to access areas, which were cut off due to damages on roads and other infrastructure. The Nepal Army carried out aerial rescues from Timure too, added reports.

It also had a toll on foreign nationals, including Indians. Hundreds of foreigners are among those missing in Nepal.

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Separately, 63 Indians working at the Trishuli-I project were rescued, the Indian government tweeted. Three persons had died and 558 are missing in Tibet on the Chinese side of the border due to the same disaster.

Rescue workers continue to hunt for survivors of the flooding, even as they continue to monitor other possible threats, such as a newly formed lake caused by debris from the flood on the Bhotekoshi river, which could spill over and create another surge.

Many in the affected regions remain difficult to reach as communication has been disrupted by damaged roads, bridge and other services.

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