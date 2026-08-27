133 Indians Missing in Nepal Flash Floods

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New Delhi: A devastating flash flood has been reported near the Nepal–Tibet border resulting in around 750 people to go missing including 133 Indian nationals.

As per reports, around 160 people have reportedly lost their lives in this disaster due to the widespread destruction.

The missing Indians includes the pilgrims of Kailash Mansarovar. The state wise missing reports are 37 people from Tamil Nadu, 36 from Kerala and 32 from West Bengal.

Flooding occurred in the Bhote Koshi River resulting in roads, bridges, buildings and hydropower infrastructure getting washed away.

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Following the incident, a search operation for the missing persons was started and rescue teams are finding the survivors. The rescue operation is facing difficulties because of the damaged roads and communication networks

The Indian government and Indian Embassy in Kathmandu are coordinating with Nepalese authorities to locate missing citizens. India has also sent humanitarian assistance and medicines to Nepal.

The US Geological Survey said that the disaster occurred due to glacier collapse and debris flow and not a conventional earthquake as initially suspected.