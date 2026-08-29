Nepal flash flood death toll rises to 626, over 2,400 missing

Advertisement

Nepal: With recovery and relief works ongoing into a fourth day, the death toll has soared to 626 in the worst flash floods in Nepal, with 2,426 people missing.

The floods killed homes, roads and bridges along with hydropower development infrastructure and ripped through Rasuwa and several areas of central Nepal, following the break up of a glacial collapse which unleashed itself as a torrent of mud and rocks.

More than 2,500 stranded citizens have been rescued, and troops, army personnel and hundreds of police officers maintain operations searching affected areas as they face weather-impeded helicopter search capabilities.

Advertisement

Officials are vigilant against more possible flooding as the water level rises in Bhotekoshi region

300 Indians are feared to be among the missing, India’s Ministry of external affairs reported.