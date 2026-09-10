Nepal Commerce and Industry Minister Resigns, Becomes Third Cabinet Exit Under Balen Shah

Advertisement

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Gauri Kumari Yadav, has resigned from the post on Thursday after elongating gas crisis in the Himalayan Nation and her recent controversial statement about gas suppliers.

The minister submitted her resignation to the Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Thursday, her secretariat announced. But didn’t give the reason for the resignation.

Yadav is the third minister to resign from Balendra Shah’s government, which was formed in late March this year.

The Minister’s resignation comes within 24 hours of her recent statement, which called for annulment of licenses of all 58 gas companies operating in Nepal, accusing gas dealers of creating artificial shortages and defying the government.

Speaking at a meeting of the Industry Committee under the Federal Parliament on Wednesday, Yadav said the government had been left with no option but to consider revoking the licenses of all 58 gas companies currently in operation if they continued to withhold cooperation.

Yadav said it was embarrassing for the country that consumers were unable to obtain cooking gas even after paying for it. She accused gas companies of no longer complying with directives from the government and Nepal Oil Corporation.

“In a country like ours, we don’t need more than two gas companies. At most, two would be enough; all of them should be revoked,” Yadav said.

Advertisement

“I have also pleaded with all of them to make gas supplies smooth. Even after bringing all the gas operators together and pleading with them, it seems nothing works.”

Yadav also said gas cylinders sent to Kathmandu Valley were disappearing before reaching the market. “We sent 48,000 cylinders to Kathmandu the other day, but no one here has received more than 19,000 or 20,000. Where did the rest go? No one knows,” she said.

“They don’t provide them even when we ask. The Nepal Oil Corporation may have written to them 10 times, but they haven’t supplied even once. Is the Nepal Oil Corporation involved in this, or is the government involved?”

There are currently 58 private gas companies operating in Nepal, including Salt Trading Corporation, which holds a 20% stake. However, Yadav accused the companies of failing to cooperate during the current crisis.

“If all 58 gas companies had sent 3,000 cylinders each to Kathmandu every day, we would not be facing this situation today. It is embarrassing to think about what kind of country this is if people cannot get goods even after paying for them,” she said.

Saying that relying on the private sector had resulted in a betrayal, Yadav said Nepal Oil Corporation should establish and operate its own gas companies.

(ANI)

Also Read: Russian planes touch down at Noida airport ahead of BRICS Summit 2026