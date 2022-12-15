Nepal and India to hold joint military exercise from Friday

Kathmandu: Nepal and India are all set to conduct the 16th edition of Surya Kiran, the joint military training exercise between the two South Asian nations, from Friday.

The exercise, which will focus on counter-terrorism, martial arts, humanitarian aid, natural disasters, environmental protection, will take place at the Integrated Military Training Centre in Saljhandi, Rupandehi district.

According to the Nepal Army, the Surya Kiranis a 14-day long joint training based on counter-insurgency operations in the jungle and mountainous terrain.

The forces share their experiences drawn from several counter-insurgency operations during the exercise.

Both armies familiarize themselves with each other’s weapons, equipment, tactics, techniques and operating procedures in a counter-insurgency environment.

A team of the Indian Army has already arrived in Rupandehi.

As many as 350 army personnel will take part in the joint exercise from both sides, according to the Nepal Army. It will conclude on December 29.

The joint exercise first started in 2011.

The 15th edition of Surya Kiran had taken place on September 20, 2021, in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand.