NBA launches new global campaign amid coronavirus pandemic

By IANS
New York, March 21 (IANS) While the coronavirus pandemic has suspended the 2019-20 NBA season, the league is now using its digital footprint and the powerful voices of teams, players, coaches, doctors and others across the NBA family to launch “NBA Together” — a global community and social engagement campaign that aims to support, engage, educate and inspire youth, families and fans in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The program is centered on four pillars — Know the Facts, Acts of Caring, Expand Your Community and NBA Together Live — that will amplify the latest global health and safety information, share guidelines and resources, and keep people and communities socially connected through digital tools and virtual events as everyone copes with the impact of the pandemic.

The NBA family is committed to contributing and helping raise more than $50 million to support people impacted by the coronavirus and community and healthcare organisations providing vital services around the world, which includes the more than $30 million financial commitment already made by NBA and WNBA teams and players to date.

The world of sports has come to a grinding halt due to the restrictions that have been put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 11,000 lives across the world.

