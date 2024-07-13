NATO military build-up in Asia Pacific causes concern: Russian envoy

World
By IANS 0
Moscow: The military build-up of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in the Asia Pacific region has raised concerns, Russian media RIA Novosti reported Saturday, citing a Russian envoy.

“We can see that NATO is building up troops in the region and is attempting to form new alliances and blocs in the Asia-Pacific,” Viktor Vasilyev, Russia’s permanent representative to the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), told the media.

Such activities pose a threat not only to Russia but also to all CSTO member states, he added, reported Xinhua news agency.

CSTO is a Russia-led military alliance established in 1992 that brings together six former Soviet republics: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Its primary objective is to maintain peace and stability in Eurasia.

