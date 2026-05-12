“Nations should reflect on their reputation,” India’s scathing message to China for backing Pakistan during Op Sindoor

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New Delhi: India on Tuesday delivered a scathing critique regarding reports of China extending support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, with the Ministry of External Affairs asserting that countries backing efforts to “protect terror infrastructure” must reflect on the impact such actions have on their global standing.

The sharp rebuke was issued during an External Affairs press briefing on Tuesday, following reports and queries regarding Beijing’s admission that it provided technical assistance to Islamabad during the May 2025 military engagement. The conflict was a direct consequence of the terror attacks in Pahalgam.

Addressing mediapersons, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that the international community is closely watching how major powers align themselves.

“We have seen reports that corroborate what was known earlier,” Jaiswal said at the weekly media briefing.

“It is for nations that consider themselves responsible to reflect on whether supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their reputation and standing,” Jaiswal stated.

The MEA spokesperson further clarified the nature of India’s counter-terror operations, framing the military action as a necessary measure to safeguard national security against cross-border threats. “Operation Sindoor was a precise, targeted, and calibrated response to the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, aimed at destroying state-sponsored terrorist infrastructure operating out of Pakistan and at its behest,” Jaiswal said.

This firm stance from New Delhi comes as the nation recently marked the first anniversary of the operation on May 7. Viewed as a military masterclass that redefined modern conflict, Operation Sindoor was initiated in response to the tragic April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were targeted for their faith. The operation was far more than mere retaliation; it was a calibrated, multi-domain surgical strike that lasted exactly 88 hours and decisively changed the rules of engagement in South Asia.

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However, the anniversary of this strategic success has triggered a desperate wave of disinformation from across the border. The Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has raised an alarm over a digitally altered video currently being pushed by Pakistani propaganda handles on the social media platform X.

The fraudulent footage exploits the likeness of MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal to disseminate fabricated claims regarding Indian military casualties and hydrological strategy. The viral clip falsely portrays Jaiswal claiming that India suffered the loss of four Rafale fighter jets and subsequently had “no option left except to stop water flow to Pakistan.”

These assertions have been dismissed in their entirety by the PIB. Setting the record straight, the official fact-check unit declared, “The video is fake and digitally manipulated.” The agency further clarified the MEA’s position, noting that “the MEA spokesperson has not made any such statement.”

In an effort to provide transparency and debunk the disinformation, the PIB has made the original, authentic footage of the MEA briefing available for public verification. Indian authorities have called upon the public to stay alert to such orchestrated campaigns aimed at tarnishing the nation’s international standing.

“Do not believe such manipulated videos. Always verify information from official sources only,” the unit recommended. This development underscores the escalating role of deepfake technology in cross-border psychological operations, especially during periods of heightened military sensitivity.

As India continues to uphold its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, officials have emphasised that only information released through verified government portals should be treated as legitimate, ensuring that the legacy of India’s military excellence remains untainted by foreign propaganda.

(ANI)

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