Nathan Thomas makes history as youngest professor

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USA: Nathan Thomas is an instructor of engineering at the Miami Dade College in the USA. Nathan is the worlds youngest male professor according to Guinness World records.

He was named as the worlds youngest male professor when he was 18 years and 346 days old.

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Thomas joined the Miami Dade college engineering team after an phenomenal academic run from a child student to a college professor in his teenage years.

This record ends a 306 year old records. According to Guinness World records, it is his hope to motivate youngsters to take higher education without allowing age to hinder their dreams.