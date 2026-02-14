NASA shares beautifully captured Heart-Shaped Cocoon Nebula on Valentine’s Day

Advertisement

Cambridge: NASA Chandra Observatory shares beautifully captured Heart-Shaped Cocoon Nebula on Thursday especially for the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

The Chandra Observatory writes on their X post, “Nothing says “I love you” quite like a giant cloud of hot gas.”

The image shared by NASA describes as a glowing, heart-shaped cloud set against a dense backdrop of countless stars scattered across the Milky Way with the nebula’s center filled with warm reds, oranges, and gold resulting in the formation of gas and dust with soft, uneven edges that later fade into the surrounding darkness.

Apart from the glowing cloud stars can also be seen with some being very bright and few being small and less bright than the others. The star appearance is bright white or bluish points, while others are hidden and revealed only through X-ray light detected by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory.

It also stated how Nebula shines with the help of combination of lights emitted through the stars and starlight surrounded around it.

Moreover, this image of the Cocoon Nebula has an optical-light image with red, green, and blue colour from astrophotographers Michael Adler and Barry Wilson, as well as infrared light data with red, yellow, and cyan colours from NASA’s Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) mission.

The Cocoon Nebula is about 15 light-years across and is located about 2,650 light-years from Earth in the constellation of Cygnus.

Look at the post here:

Behold, the heart‑shaped Cocoon Nebula — because even the universe can get a little dramatic about Valentine’s Day. Nothing says “I love you” quite like a giant cloud of hot gas. If you need it, it’ll be out there glowing majestically roughly 2,650 light-years from Earth.💘✨ pic.twitter.com/A4RVTgc4He — Chandra Observatory (@chandraxray) February 12, 2026



