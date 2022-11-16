NASA launches Artemis 1 moon rocket after 2 failed attempts, watch video

NASA launched its new moon rocket, Artemis 1, along with three test dummies, early on Wednesday. This marks a ‘new chapter’ for US in human lunar exploration. The last time astronauts surveyed the lunar surface was 50 years ago under the Apollo programme. However, if all goes well during the three-week project, the rocket will propel an empty crew capsule into a wide orbit around the moon. Later, the capsule will return to Earth with a splashdown in the Pacific in somewhere around December.

The rocket was initially planned to launch on September 3, however, it was later decided to be delayed die to the Tropical Storm Ian’s threat. After After two specific failed attempts, years of delays and billions in cost overruns, the Space Launch System rocket has finally taken off from Kennedy Space Centre with 4 million kilograms of thrust and hitting 160 kmph within seconds.

Artemis 1 has been sent with an Orion capsule that will be freed on the space after a three-week test journey around the moon and back. The rocket also has astronauts aboard.

Watch Rocket Launch Video: