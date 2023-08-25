Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Narendra Modi is a ‘miracle’, says Greek researcher and musician Konstantinos Kalaitzis

Modi is on a day-long visit to Greece at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis

By Himanshu 0
Greek researcher and musician Konstantinos Kalaitzis
Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Renowned Greek researcher and musician Konstantinos Kalaitzis highly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he is a ‘miracle’. ANI tweeted today Kalaitzis’s statement.

Athens | Greek researcher and musician, Konstantinos Kalaitzis says, “For me, maybe we have 100 years and more to see a leader like him. He is a miracle. It would be a blessing for any country to have a leader like Narendra Modi,” ANI wrote in the caption of the video where the researcher was seen singing and praising PM Modi with these above words.

Modi is on a day-long visit to Greece at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis.

Both the leaders appreciated the increase in bilateral trade and economic engagement in recent years, and also directed that both sides shall work to double bilateral trade by 2030.

You might also like

Mysterious dark spot found on Neptune for the 1st time

Islamabad HC begins hearing Imran’s plea challenging Toshakhana verdict

BBC anchor’s unintentional slip of tongue during live broadcast amuses…

Bray Wyatt’s untimely demise shocks the entire WWE Fraternity, co-stars mourn

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans