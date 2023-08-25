Narendra Modi is a ‘miracle’, says Greek researcher and musician Konstantinos Kalaitzis

New Delhi: Renowned Greek researcher and musician Konstantinos Kalaitzis highly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he is a ‘miracle’. ANI tweeted today Kalaitzis’s statement.

Athens | Greek researcher and musician, Konstantinos Kalaitzis says, “For me, maybe we have 100 years and more to see a leader like him. He is a miracle. It would be a blessing for any country to have a leader like Narendra Modi,” ANI wrote in the caption of the video where the researcher was seen singing and praising PM Modi with these above words.

Modi is on a day-long visit to Greece at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis.

Both the leaders appreciated the increase in bilateral trade and economic engagement in recent years, and also directed that both sides shall work to double bilateral trade by 2030.