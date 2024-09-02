Namibia drought: 723 animals to be killed to feed hungry people of the country

Namibia: In a shocking incident, 723 animals shall be killed to feed the hungry people of the country in view of the Namibia drought.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Tourism has given an official press release in this regard which reads as follows, “The Ministry with Cabinet approval is contributing game meat to support the drought relief programme by government. The Ministry will contribute 723 animals comprising 30 Hippos, 60 buffalos, 50 impalas, 100 blue Wilderbeast, 300 Zebras, 83 elephants and 100 elands.”

The release further read, “The animals are sourced from national parks and communal area with sustainable game numbers. Cabinet in decision number 14th/29.08.23/001 approved the Namibia Livelihood Vulnerability Assessment and Analysis (VAA) Report requiring the Ministry to support the drought relief programme with the provision of meat.”

“The animals are being sourced from Namib Naukluft Park, Mangetti National Park, Bwabwata National Park, Mudumu National Park and Nkasa Rupara National Park,” the press release further read.

It is worth mentioning here that, Namibia has been identified as one of the driest countries in South of the Sahara. The country has been experiencing persistent drought conditions for more than seven years at a stretch. However on May 22, the President of the Republic of the Namibia declared a State of Emergency following the worst drought that the country has ever experienced in 100 years.

Also Read: Zimbabwe declares national disaster due to drought