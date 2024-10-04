Mysterious two-legged creature caught on camera, fuels Bigfoot rumors, WATCH the video here

Oklahoma: A shocking video of a mysterious creature walking on two legs is going viral on social media. The creature seems to be like the legendary Bigfoot. Is it really a Bigfoot? You have got to see this viral video to know what it is actually.

The viral video captures a mysterious creature walking on two legs, sniffing flowers and even looking directly on the camera. Some people believing that it is the legendary Bigfoot while some are saying the video is staged.

The video was originally posted by a hiker on TikTok. The video claiming to show Bigfoot in the jungle. The hiker said he saw the mythical creature in Lawton, Oklahoma’s Parallel Forest. It was walking around the jungle sniffing flowers when he captured the mysterious creature. It was even looking into the camera directly. He captured a video of the creature hideously and posted it on social media.

“Scariest moment of my life and I really think I caught a f**king Bigfoot on camera in Parallel Forest. I wakes just doing some sightseeing and enjoying the day and saw something in the distance. I’m still shaking as I type this,” he wrote.

Bigfoot, also called Sasquatch, is a legendary creature from North American stories. Despite no scientific evidence, many people believe it exists. It is very large in size. Looks similar to humans and covered in hair.

Though amused, social media users found it very difficult to believe that the video was real and accused the hiker of staging the scene. Many users are sharing sarcastic comments.

A user wrote, “It’s not real. Bigfoot is blurry. How can you capture an out-of-focus creature so clearly on camera?”

Another user joked, “My unicorn and I saw the Loch Ness monster once, true story,” referencing two other mythical creatures.

WATCH the video here: