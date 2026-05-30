Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing visits Bodh Gaya in Bihar; India highlights civilisational ties

Advertisement

Bodh Gaya : Myanmar’s President U Min Aung Hlaing on Saturday arrived in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed the visit and highlighted India’s civilisational and spiritual ties with Myanmar. This significant visit underlines the role of the Myanmar President in strengthening diplomatic relations between the two nations.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted a warm reception for the Myanmar President on his arrival in the Buddhist heartland. He was received by the Governor of Bihar, Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.).

The post said, “A warm welcome to President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on his arrival in Bodh Gaya. He was received by Hon’ble Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) @GovernorBihar at the airport.” The presence of Myanmar’s President brought attention to the event.

The post said that the visit “reflects the strong spiritual, historical and people-to-people ties that bind our two countries and the depth of our ongoing cooperation.”

Soon after arrival, President Min Aung Hlaing visited the sacred Mahabodhi Temple. This is a key Buddhist pilgrimage site and UNESCO World Heritage Site. It continues the Myanmar President’s diplomatic itinerary.

The visit of the Myanmar President, spanning from May 30 to June 2, comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It marks Min Aung Hlaing’s first visit to India in his current capacity as President. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation of Cabinet ministers, senior officials, and prominent business leaders.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal outlined the wide-ranging scope of the upcoming bilateral discussions. The Myanmar President’s agenda will be central to these talks.

Advertisement

“Regarding border security, connectivity, and other issues, all matters that form part of the gamut of relations between Myanmar and India will come up for discussion. Our idea is to take our friendly, civilizational ties forward,” Jaiswal said. These issues are pivotal for Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing’s visit.

Jaiswal emphasised that a significant “business component” has been woven into the itinerary to deeply entrench economic ties between the neighbouring nations. This demonstrates the business priorities of the Myanmar President’s delegation.

The President’s high-profile visit will feature multiple stops across India. There will be a balance between diplomatic meetings and commercial and cultural engagements involving the Myanmar President at every stage.

President Min Aung Hlaing will, on June 1, hold formal bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi to review historical ties. This will be followed by participation in a dedicated business forum in New Delhi. The Myanmar President will have a key role in these events.

The visit will conclude in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, on June 2. There will be heavy industry interactions, business meetings, and site visits. All of these will feature the Myanmar President’s direct involvement in the proceedings.

(ANI)

Also Read: Terrorist label for Brazilian gangs mirrors tariff hike strategy: Journalist