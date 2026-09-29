Myanmar military airstrike kills 49 people near market in Rakhine state

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New-Delhi: Around 49 people were killed after an airstrike struck by Myanmar’s military near a busy market in western Rakhine state.

The strike took place in an area under the control of the powerful ethnic armed group, with civilians including vendors, shoppers and pedestrians among those reported killed.

As per the Arakan Army, a fighter jet dropped two bombs near a local market at around noon on Monday. The group said the attack killed 49 people and left another 58 injured. Of those wounded, 22 were reported to be in critical condition.

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Images and videos circulating on social media showed the aftermath of the strike, including burning buildings, damaged vehicles and destruction to sections of a nearby bridge.

However, Myanmar’s military had not immediately issued a comment on the incident. The military has previously maintained that its air operations target legitimate military positions and has accused armed resistance groups of terrorism.

In a statement released by the Arakan army, it said, ” will take effective retaliatory measures soon against the individuals and organisations directly responsible for the attacks involving deliberate airstrikes that have caused mass casualties.”