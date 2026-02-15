Myanmar Hit by 3.2 Magnitude Earthquake

Advertisement

Naypyidaw: A couple of earthquakes of magnitude 3.2 occurred in Myanmar on Sunday, according to a statement from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The first earthquake hit Myanmar at a depth of 80 kilometres at 12:26 am IST, followed by one at 12:52 am IST, at a shallow depth of 25 kilometres.

NCS said on X, “EQ of M: 3.2, On: 15/02/2026 00:26:53 IST, Lat: 23.53 N, Long: 94.59 E, Depth: 80 km, Location: Myanmar.”

“EQ of M: 3.2, On: 15/02/2026 00:52:42 IST, Lat: 23.44 N, Long: 93.49 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Myanmar,” NCS added in a separate post.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes because their seismic waves travel shorter distances to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking, greater structural damage, and higher casualties.

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 occurred in Myanmar at a depth of 35 kilometres.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 2.8, On: 13/02/2026 04:44:40 IST, Lat: 23.91 N, Long: 93.85 E, Depth: 35 Km, Location: Myanmar.”

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes and tsunamis along its long coastline. It is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault.

The Sagaing Fault increases the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of Myanmar’s population.

Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Bago also struck Yangon.

(ANI)