Nay Pyi Taw: Myanmar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry announced the extension of entry restrictions for all travellers until the end of June due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

During the period, the entry of all travellers, the issuance of all types of visas and visa exemption services will be suspended, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement on Monday.

Foreign nationals, including diplomats and UN officials, who wish to travel to Myanmar by relief or special flights due to urgent official missions or compelling reasons, are asked to contact Myanmar mission for possible exception to certain visa restrictions, the statement said.

Myanmar reported 58 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, which increased the overall infection tally to 143,629, according to the Health and Sports Ministry.

One new fatality was reported on Monday, which took the total death toll to 3,217.

According to the Ministry’s figures, a total of 132,319 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 2.62 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far.

Myanmar detected its first Covid positive cases on March 23 last year.