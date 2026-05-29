“Must call out countries that support, promote cross-border terrorism”: MEA reiterates anti-terror stance

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New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday reiterated India’s stance on the need for global cooperation against terrorism. Moreover, it said countries enabling or promoting cross-border terrorism must be identified and called out.

Responding to a media query at the weekly press briefing in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said cross-border terrorism remains a global threat. He also said it requires collective international action.

“Cross-border terrorism is a threat that the whole world must come together and combat, and we must call out countries that are supportive of terrorism and who are promoting cross-border terrorism from their territories,” Jaiswal said.

The remarks came in reference to the recent statements made by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during his visit to Moscow.

Addressing the 1st International Security Forum and the XIV International Meeting of High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in Moscow on Thursday, Doval said that countries cannot have double standards in their fight against terrorism. In addition, he called on responsible nations to take decisive action against terrorist groups and those states that sponsor or finance such groups.

He said terrorism constitutes one of the most serious threats to international security.

“Every country has a responsibility to fight terrorism. There cannot be double standards in the fight against terrorism. Responsible nations must evaluate their choices and decide whether they support the sponsors of terrorism or counter them and take decisive action against terrorist groups,” Doval said.

Referring to the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Doval said India has been a victim of state-sponsored terrorism. Furthermore, he referred to the Islamabad-backed terror groups residing in Pakistan.

India has been a victim of state-sponsored terrorism. In April 2025, the world saw the gruesome murder of 26 innocent civilians in front of their families in Jammu and Kashmir. The victims were segregated and killed based on their religion,” the NSA said.

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The Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)’s proxy group, The Resistance Front (TRF), took responsibility for the attack. The attack involved religion-based targeted killings of 26 people in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

Doval said India took decisive actions against the perpetrators of the terrorist attack. He added that India endorses the approach emphasised by the UNSC in its press statement after the attack.

“India endorses the approach emphasised by the UNSC in its press statement after the attack,” Doval said.

“It asserted that perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice. It is in that context that India took decisive actions against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terrorist attack,” he added.

In the aftermath of the terror attack, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on 7 May 2025, targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Indian armed forces destroyed nine major terror outposts linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. They eliminated over 100 terrorists during the operation. What followed were drone attacks and shelling in border towns by Pakistan. This led to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries.

India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes. The forces destroyed radar installations and military infrastructure, inflicting heavy damage on the Pakistani side.

Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), later called the Indian DGMO, and a ceasefire was agreed on May 10.

(ANI)

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